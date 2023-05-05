Soda City Live: Fun fiesta recipes for Cinco de Mayo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is Cinco De Mayo and if you’re putting anything together it may be time to trade in the traditional cuisine of just tacos and guacamole you have in mind and go for something more unique and authentic.

Chef Mia Castro joined us on Soda City Live to show us ways to make traditional cuisine.

Chef Mia has appeared on Food Network’s Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen, and Ramsay in 10.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.