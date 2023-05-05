SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Mayorkas: Border is ‘very challenging’ as asylum limits end

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol the Rio Grande in boats in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 4,...
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol the Rio Grande in boats in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2023.(AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday that authorities faced “extremely challenging” circumstances along the border with Mexico days before pandemic-related asylum restrictions end.

A surge of Venezuelan migrants through South Texas, particularly in and around Brownsville, has occurred over the last two weeks for reasons that Mayorkas said were unclear.

Mayorkas noted that Mexico agreed this week to continue taking back Venezuelans who enter the U.S. illegally after asylum restrictions end Thursday, along with Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans. Migrants have been expelled from the U.S. more than 2.8 million times since March 2020 under what is known as Title 42 authority.

The secretary reaffirmed plans to finalize a new policy by Thursday that will make it extremely difficult for migrants to seek asylum if they pass through another country, like Mexico, on their way to the U.S. border.

“The situation at the border is a very serious one, a very challenging one and a very difficult one,” Mayorkas said.

Illegal crossings tumbled after President Joe Biden announced asylum restrictions in January, but they have risen since mid-April. Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said this week they have been hovering around 7,200 daily, up from about 5,200 in March.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said 1,500 active-duty troops will be dispatched to El Paso, Texas, adding to 2,500 National Guard troops already positioned across the border. Ortiz said El Paso was chosen because it has been a busy corridor for illegal crossings over the last six months. The troop deployment was announced this week but not the location.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
Deputies are tracking a suspect with K9s in the Northeast Columbia area, according to Richland...
Richland County deputies search for suspect in Northeast Columbia
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions
The family of Mallory Beach is suing the Parker’s Corporation in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Parker’s Corporation denies liability in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
Zamal Rivera, 43 of Wedgefield, pled to Felony Driving Under the Influence resulting in Death...
Sumter County man sentenced to 18 years for killing retired art teacher

Latest News

A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Proud Boys 1/6 verdict boosts Justice Dept. in Trump probe
Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
Random shooting leaves 12-year-old Florida boy dead at store
Richland County Sheriff's Department Search For Suspect
Suspect who led Richland County deputies on search hasn’t been found