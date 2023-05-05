Man back behind bars after Meadowlake Park shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the men arrested after the mass shooting at Meadowlake Park on Saturday is back behind bars following an emergency bond revocation held earlier this afternoon on May 3.

Ty’Quan Kelly and Miquise Fulwiley were arrested just moments after 11 people were injured during a shooting at the park.

Deputies say a car was seen speeding away from the scene and a pistol was also thrown from the car.

Kelly was the passenger of the car driving away from the scene and was already out on bond for a prior weapons charge.

Officials say Kelly was arrested three separate times for offenses involving a firearm.

One of Kelly’s prior charges was from April 16 when investigators say he threatened to kill a woman while holding a gun to her head.

Another was from March when investigators say he had a stolen modified gun.

“That bond should’ve never been set at 10 thousand dollars after a third arrest in a very short period of time. So, this just demonstrates that our magistrate bond court system is a problem,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Sheriff Lott says law enforcement is testing the gun that was thrown from the window of Kelly’s side of the car to see if it was involved in the shooting at Meadowlake.

It is one of the 70 pieces of evidence being tested in the case.

Kelly will be currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.