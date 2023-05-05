Lexington-Richland District Five celebrate staff who provides school lunches year-round

LEXINGTON-RICHLAND, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five schools celebrated School Lunch Hero Day.

The day has been celebrated annually since 2013 on the first Friday in May.

School Lunch Hero Day honors each person who is responsible for providing school breakfast and lunch to students across the country.

It also provides parents, students, school staff, and communities the chance to thank those who provide meals to students each day.

“I am appreciative of all of our student nutrition heroes,” School District Five Coordinator of Student Nutrition Shana Catoe said.”

All student nutrition employees in district five were provided with a School Lunch Hero shirt and a treat bag as a token of their appreciation.

🍌 It's School Lunch Hero Day! On this day, #LexRich5Schools extends its deepest gratitude to our student nutrition professionals who have worked countless hours preparing and distributing meals, while serving our students from the heart. #OurD5Story pic.twitter.com/twPwrPL6wV — Lex-Rich 5 Schools (@LexRich5Schools) May 5, 2023

