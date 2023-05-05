Lexington Police asking for public’s help ID’ing driver of hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a vehicle used during a hit-and-run on April 4, 2023.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Industrial Drive at Wildlife Road.

The car is described as a dark-colored truck and should have damage on the driver’s side of the car.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact Corporal Voravudhi at cvoravudhi@lexsc.com.

PLEASE SHARE: LPD is asking for assistance in identifying the vehicle and/or the driver of a Hit and Run incident that occurred on 05/04/2023 at 7:30 a.m. on Industrial Drive at Wildlife Road. It is a dark colored truck & should have damage on the driver side of the body. pic.twitter.com/hV937jsikc — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 5, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.