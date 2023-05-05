SkyView
Lexington Police asking for public’s help ID’ing driver of hit-and-run

According to officials, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Industrial Drive at Wildlife...
According to officials, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Industrial Drive at Wildlife Road.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a vehicle used during a hit-and-run on April 4, 2023.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Industrial Drive at Wildlife Road.

The car is described as a dark-colored truck and should have damage on the driver’s side of the car.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact Corporal Voravudhi at cvoravudhi@lexsc.com.

