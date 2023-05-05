Furry Friend Friday - Moose

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Moose is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline! He is a larger dog, weighing around 63 pounds.

Moose was adopted a couple years ago during the height of Covid. Sadly, the young couple that adopted him does not have the time to devote to him anymore and he sat in a crate most days.

Moose needs an experienced dog owner willing to commit to him for life. He is a higher energy dog that needs exercise. Moose is an active boy that loves to swim and go for long walks or hikes. He is super sweet and loves to hang out with his people! Moose’s previous owners didn’t have a lot of time to train him so he could benefit from some basic manners. He does know the “sit” command very well though, especially when treats are involved! He is an excellent dog that will make a wonderful companion for the right family!

Moose would do best in a home without small children simply due to his size and energy level. He has not been tested directly with other dogs yet but he seems to do well through the fence. Moose would love to meet your dog if you have one to see if they play well!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

