Four people arrested in connection with storage unit break-ins in Sumter

Police arrested Corey Glen Connor (Top Left) Katelyn Ann Thigpen (Top Right) Jim Henry Miles (Bottom Left) and Scott Daniel Taylor (Bottom Right) in connection with unrelated storage unit break-ins in Sumter(Sumter County Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has arrested four people in connection with unrelated storage unit break-ins within the city.

Police said 38-year-old Corey Glen Connor and 25-year-old Katelyn Ann Thigpen are accused of breaking into several units at a single storage business off Constitution Drive.

Both Connor and Thigpen were identified as suspects after trying to sell items that were reported stolen according to deputies.

Connor and Thigpen were each charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of possession of burglary tools, and five counts of second-degree burglary.

Police said they also arrested 35-year-old Jim Henry Miles and Scott Daniel Taylor, also 35, and charged them with criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and three counts of second-degree burglary.

Police said they were able to identify Miles and Taylor as suspects in a storage business break-in reported in January off Quandry Road.

All suspects have been booked into the county detention center.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

