FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday is now trending to be drier!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds continue to push in today, leading to very limited shower chances as the weekend draws closer!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clouds increase for our Friday as winds switch up out of the south.

We are looking drier now for Saturday, following increasing Friday clouds with a stray evening shower.

Any showers between Saturday and Sunday look to remain very spotty!

Temperatures will warm well into the 80s into next week with isolated storm chances.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning on this cloudier Friday!

We get milder later today, with highs back into the mid and upper 70s, after morning lows average in the upper 40s.

A few stray showers are possible tonight as expected, but Saturday is looking drier now!

Some stray showers or storms can’t be ruled out Sunday, but the day should be mostly dry with highs trending to the lower 80s.

A few p.m. t-storms are possible with highs increasing to the upper-80s on Monday & Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds into the day with a stray shower possible into the evening. Highs to the upper 70s.

Saturday: A couple stray showers with breaks of sun here and there. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a stray afternoon shower or storm. Highs to the lower 80s.

Monday: A few p.m. t-storms are possible with highs increasing to the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Spotty p.m. t-storms are possible with highs increasing close to 90 degrees.

