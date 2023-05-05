Family of teenage girl sues Hopkins Middle School after alleged sexual assault

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a teenage girl filed a lawsuit against Hopkins Middle School after claiming the administration did not do enough to protect their daughter from being sexually assaulted.

According to the lawsuit, the girl was physically, verbally and sexually assaulted on April 21, 2022, in the school hallway by another student who had a pattern of violent behavior.

When the child went to the school’s administration to make a report, she was “shamed into believing this assault was her fault,” according to the lawsuit. Administrators are accused in the suit of questioning the child’s actions leading up to the assault.

The child’s family claims in the lawsuit that after the assault the teenage girl experienced symptoms of trauma including depression, nausea, vomiting and headaches.

After the assault, the teenager had to start seeing a therapist, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is asking for damages and asserts the administration at Richland County School District One and Hopkins Middle School were grossly negligent.

The lawsuit says the school administration should have done a better job at supervising the student with a pattern of violent behavior and should have been more informed about how to respond to trauma.

A redacted version of the filing was made public on Thursday.

Richland County School District One declined to comment.

