SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Family of teenage girl sues Hopkins Middle School after alleged sexual assault

The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimated it will have to repay about $67 million, plus...
The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimated it will have to repay about $67 million, plus interest, in rebates over the next two years for overtaxing some trust accounts. It also expects to collect about $34 million less per year in trust-related taxes.(Source: AP)
By Maggie Brown
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a teenage girl filed a lawsuit against Hopkins Middle School after claiming the administration did not do enough to protect their daughter from being sexually assaulted.

According to the lawsuit, the girl was physically, verbally and sexually assaulted on April 21, 2022, in the school hallway by another student who had a pattern of violent behavior.

When the child went to the school’s administration to make a report, she was “shamed into believing this assault was her fault,” according to the lawsuit. Administrators are accused in the suit of questioning the child’s actions leading up to the assault.

The child’s family claims in the lawsuit that after the assault the teenage girl experienced symptoms of trauma including depression, nausea, vomiting and headaches.

After the assault, the teenager had to start seeing a therapist, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is asking for damages and asserts the administration at Richland County School District One and Hopkins Middle School were grossly negligent.

The lawsuit says the school administration should have done a better job at supervising the student with a pattern of violent behavior and should have been more informed about how to respond to trauma.

A redacted version of the filing was made public on Thursday.

Richland County School District One declined to comment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
Deputies are tracking a suspect with K9s in the Northeast Columbia area, according to Richland...
Richland County deputies search for suspect in Northeast Columbia
The family of Mallory Beach is suing the Parker’s Corporation in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Parker’s Corporation denies liability in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions
Zamal Rivera, 43 of Wedgefield, pled to Felony Driving Under the Influence resulting in Death...
Sumter County man sentenced to 18 years for killing retired art teacher

Latest News

Richland County Sheriff's Department Search For Suspect
Suspect who led Richland County deputies on search hasn’t been found
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few showers possible Saturday morning but the rest of the weekend is looking drier
Police arrested Corey Glen Connor (Top Left) Katelyn Ann Thigpen (Top Right) Jim Henry Miles...
Four people arrested in connection with storage unit break-ins in Sumter
Sex offender arresed while out on bond for previous sex offenses.
Cassatt man, out bond after sex crimes arrest, faces new charges after being arrested again in Kershaw Co.