County courthouse in ‘dire need’ of deputized security

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are working on a plan to ramp up security deficits at the Judicial Center on Main Street.

Several sources familiar with the ongoing discussion tell WIS the plan could double the number of deputies working inside the county courthouse.

The public discussion over court security comes 14 months after a lawsuit claims a former clerk was attacked with a knife on the fourth floor of the judicial building.

Come this Tuesday, county council listened to security concerns from judicial officers during an executive session. When the council resumed, they acknowledged that a letter was received from Sheriff Leon Lott hours before the meeting.

“Coming out of executive session, the administrator [Leonardo Brown] was authorized by the body to work with Sheriff Lott to carve out a path forward that pertains to beefing up or improve in security at the judicial center,” said Chair Overture Walker over the phone.

Judicial officers tell WIS their request to county council comes after losing roughly 80% of deputized security in three years’ time.

Someone within the judicial center said upwards of 40 deputies would patrol all four floors of the judicial center up until the pandemic in 2020.

As of today, this source claims the courts are down to eight deputies. One is reportedly a captain, the other is reportedly a lieutenant.

“Please understand that you can’t put a price tag on the lives of the men and women who work for the county in that building, the judges who also preside and serve the public, as well as our residence who go in and out of the judicial center on a daily basis as they try to have their rights adjudicated and or vindicated,” concluded Walker.

Walker said he hopes that Lott and county administrator Leonardo Brown schedule a meeting to discuss a security plan very soon.

WIS reached out to Brown for comment and did not hear back.

In a statement from Lott to WIS, he said:

“We froze eight positions in order to raise the starting salary for our deputies with those previously budgeted funds. We will now be able to unfreeze these court security positions and fill them. We are currently supplementing courthouse security with deputies from the patrol regions.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

