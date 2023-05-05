SkyView
Coast Guard rescues plane crash victims near Pitt-Greenville Airport

A helicopter from the Coast Guard station in Elizabeth City was brought in.
A helicopter from the Coast Guard station in Elizabeth City was brought in.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued two people on board a downed airplane near the Pitt-Greenville Airport this morning.

PGV Director Bill Hopper said their radar lost tracking of the single-engine plane around 8:45 a.m. He said the aircraft went down about a mile short of the runway.

Hopper said two people were seen outside the plane waving at a helicopter that was in the area.

The FAA told WITN that the Piper PA-28 crashed with two people on board. Authorities tell WITN that a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were on the plane.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Batallion Chief Jeremy Anderson said the plane went down in a wooded area next to the Tar River. He said their swift water team reached the people, but that because of conditions they have called the U.S. Coast Guard to send a helicopter in to pick them up.

“Our responders had to swim to where they are so there’s high water, it’s a very swampy area and with the high water, it is kind of a dangerous area to be in right now, as far as the currents rolling and with the water and different things,” said Anderson. “We’re able to get to them, but not able to safely bring them back out to the boat.”

Around 12:20 p.m. the Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City was able to hoist the two people to safety. They have been taken to ECU Health Medical Center to be checked out.

Anderson said the plane left Greensboro around 7:30 a.m. and was coming to Greenville for this morning’s graduation at ECU.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

