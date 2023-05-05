Cinco de Mayo celebration events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration which recognizes the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

The Midlands is celebrating the Mexican cultural holiday, and WIS has compiled a list for you to commemorate the day:

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, The Woody on Main, 4 p.m., Join the Woody on Main for a festive evening of food, fun, dancing, and of course, Tequila and Corona specials! For more information, visit here

Cinco de Mayo with Caribe Latin Sound, Savage Craft Ale Works, 5:30 p.m. Celebrate the holiday with Cinco at Savage in the Biergarten.

The Tin Roof, 6:00 p.m. Make plans to hang out at the Tin Roof on one of their favorite days of the year! CINCO DE MAYO. The Tin Roof will have fun lined up for you with live music starting at 6 PM with Outtapocket followed by The Great Reset! The Margaritas will be flowing, and the tacos will be fresh and delicious! For more information, visit here

Cinco De Mayo Harvest Dinner at City Roots Farm, 6:30 p.m. Join Harvest Dinner for a harvest feast at City Roots Farm. Be prepared for a family-style, four-course farm-to-table dinner by Chef/Owner Kristian Niemi of Bourbon, Black Rooster, F2T Productions, and Honey River Catering and Friends featuring seasonal ingredients from local farmers and artisans. Enjoy a welcome cocktail and wine pairings. For information, visit here

Big Time Cinco de Mayo, Savage Craft Ale Works, 7:30 p.m., Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in a big way at Savage Craft Ale Works. For more information, visit here

CINCO DE LOCOS! A Cinco De Mayo Celebration! Legacy Bar & Grill, 9 p.m. High Vibrations & Happy People only as we celebrate Cinco De Mayo with $5 Margaritas all night, free party favors + food, drinks & music! For more information, visit here

