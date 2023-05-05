SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cinco de Mayo celebration events in the Midlands

The victory over the French army was a morale boost for the Mexicans.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, the annual celebration which recognizes the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

The Midlands is celebrating the Mexican cultural holiday, and WIS has compiled a list for you to commemorate the day:

  • Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, The Woody on Main, 4 p.m., Join the Woody on Main for a festive evening of food, fun, dancing, and of course, Tequila and Corona specials! For more information, visit here.
  • Cinco de Mayo with Caribe Latin Sound, Savage Craft Ale Works, 5:30 p.m. Celebrate the holiday with Cinco at Savage in the Biergarten.
  • The Tin Roof, 6:00 p.m. Make plans to hang out at the Tin Roof on one of their favorite days of the year! CINCO DE MAYO. The Tin Roof will have fun lined up for you with live music starting at 6 PM with Outtapocket followed by The Great Reset! The Margaritas will be flowing, and the tacos will be fresh and delicious! For more information, visit here.
  • Cinco De Mayo Harvest Dinner at City Roots Farm, 6:30 p.m. Join Harvest Dinner for a harvest feast at City Roots Farm. Be prepared for a family-style, four-course farm-to-table dinner by Chef/Owner Kristian Niemi of Bourbon, Black Rooster, F2T Productions, and Honey River Catering and Friends featuring seasonal ingredients from local farmers and artisans. Enjoy a welcome cocktail and wine pairings. For information, visit here.
  • Big Time Cinco de Mayo, Savage Craft Ale Works, 7:30 p.m., Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in a big way at Savage Craft Ale Works. For more information, visit here.
  • CINCO DE LOCOS! A Cinco De Mayo Celebration! Legacy Bar & Grill, 9 p.m. High Vibrations & Happy People only as we celebrate Cinco De Mayo with $5 Margaritas all night, free party favors + food, drinks & music! For more information, visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
Deputies are tracking a suspect with K9s in the Northeast Columbia area, according to Richland...
Richland County deputies search for suspect in Northeast Columbia
The family of Mallory Beach is suing the Parker’s Corporation in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Parker’s Corporation denies liability in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions
Crash slowed traffic in Lexington
Lanes cleared after two-car collision in the Town of Lexington

Latest News

Moose is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline! He is a larger dog,...
Furry Friend Friday - Moose
F.J. DeLaine Elementary School
Sumter County Council reschedules community tour of F.J. DaLaine Elementary
Today, we're focusing on two types of seeds that will add height and color to your garden -...
Growing corn and sunflowers with a “secret sauce”
Midlands officers inducted into SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
Midlands officers inducted into SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame