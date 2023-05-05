SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Checked Baggage Inspection System malfunctions at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

Checked bags had to be manually screened by TSA agents.
Checked Baggage Inspection System malfunctions at Columbia Metropolitan Airport
Checked Baggage Inspection System malfunctions at Columbia Metropolitan Airport
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some travelers at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport are missing their checked bags after a malfunction in a newly established system.

Airport officials announced the Checked Baggage Inspection System, where all checked bags are screened, malfunctioned Friday morning.

Checked bags had to be manually screened by TSA agents.

Officials said several bags did not get processed in time to be loaded onto departing flights.

The following flights were affected:

American Airlines (5557) – 5:20 - CLT (Charlotte)

American Airlines (2646) – 5:43 – DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth)

American Airlines (5603) – 6:04 – DCA (Regan National/Washington, D.C.)

American Airlines (5275) – 7:00 - CLT (Charlotte)

United Airlines (3720) – 6:33 – ORD (Chicago)

Delta Air Lines (1435) – 5:25 – ATL (Atlanta)

Delta Air Lines (5524) – 6:00 – LGA (New York City)

Delta Air Lines (1767) – 6:59 – ATL (Atlanta)

The system was back up and running by 2:30 p.m. Friday after a software issue had been resolved, officials stated.

Any passengers affected by the malfunction are asked to contact Kim J. Crafton at K.Crafton@flycae.com or Frank Murray at F.Murray@flycae.com.

“With the system failures resolved and the system operating as designed, we don’t foresee any future glitches to the CBIS system,” said Mike Gula, CAE’s Executive Director. “For all passengers affected by today’s incident, please know that we will do everything we can to make this right.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
Deputies are tracking a suspect with K9s in the Northeast Columbia area, according to Richland...
Richland County deputies search for suspect in Northeast Columbia
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions
The family of Mallory Beach is suing the Parker’s Corporation in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Parker’s Corporation denies liability in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
Zamal Rivera, 43 of Wedgefield, pled to Felony Driving Under the Influence resulting in Death...
Sumter County man sentenced to 18 years for killing retired art teacher

Latest News

According to officials, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Industrial Drive at Wildlife...
Lexington Police asking for public’s help ID’ing driver of hit-and-run
School Lunch Hero Day
School Lunch Hero Day
Goodyear Blimp Spotted in Downtown Columbia
Goodyear Blimp Spotted in Downtown Columbia
Richland County Sheriff's Department Search For Suspect
Suspect who led Richland County deputies on search hasn’t been found