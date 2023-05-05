Checked Baggage Inspection System malfunctions at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some travelers at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport are missing their checked bags after a malfunction in a newly established system.

Airport officials announced the Checked Baggage Inspection System, where all checked bags are screened, malfunctioned Friday morning.

Checked bags had to be manually screened by TSA agents.

Officials said several bags did not get processed in time to be loaded onto departing flights.

The following flights were affected:

American Airlines (5557) – 5:20 - CLT (Charlotte)

American Airlines (2646) – 5:43 – DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth)

American Airlines (5603) – 6:04 – DCA (Regan National/Washington, D.C.)

American Airlines (5275) – 7:00 - CLT (Charlotte)

United Airlines (3720) – 6:33 – ORD (Chicago)

Delta Air Lines (1435) – 5:25 – ATL (Atlanta)

Delta Air Lines (5524) – 6:00 – LGA (New York City)

Delta Air Lines (1767) – 6:59 – ATL (Atlanta)

The system was back up and running by 2:30 p.m. Friday after a software issue had been resolved, officials stated.

Any passengers affected by the malfunction are asked to contact Kim J. Crafton at K.Crafton@flycae.com or Frank Murray at F.Murray@flycae.com .

“With the system failures resolved and the system operating as designed, we don’t foresee any future glitches to the CBIS system,” said Mike Gula, CAE’s Executive Director. “For all passengers affected by today’s incident, please know that we will do everything we can to make this right.”

