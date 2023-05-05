Cassatt man, out bond after sex crimes arrest, faces new charges after being arrested again in Kershaw Co.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Investigators along with the Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter Black West and charged him with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received multiple CyberTipLine reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) leading them to West. Investigators add West distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said West was out on a bond on one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

West’s 16 counts of second-degree sex crimes is a felony offense, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center say deputies. His bond was denied.

Investigators with the SC Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security, and U.S. Secret Service helped with this investigation.

