Goodyear blimp spotted flying over downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Goodyear blimp was spotted flying over downtown Columbia Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear why it’s out and about during this time.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) said their tower hasn’t been in communication with the blimp and they don’t know what its flying plans are.

Members with the ground handling team with Eagle Aviation saw the blimp fly over this morning and contacted CAE’s tower to see if they were aware, CAE added.

WIS has placed several phone calls to find out more information.

Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.