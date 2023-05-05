SkyView
Goodyear blimp spotted flying over downtown Columbia

A Goodyear blimp was spotted flying over downtown Columbia Friday afternoon.
A Goodyear blimp was spotted flying over downtown Columbia Friday afternoon.(WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Goodyear blimp was spotted flying over downtown Columbia Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear why it’s out and about during this time.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) said their tower hasn’t been in communication with the blimp and they don’t know what its flying plans are.

Members with the ground handling team with Eagle Aviation saw the blimp fly over this morning and contacted CAE’s tower to see if they were aware, CAE added.

WIS has placed several phone calls to find out more information.

Check back here for updates.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday is now trending to be drier!