Anchor Judi Gatson honored at Benedict College’s Celebrating Sheroes of Storytelling

Judi Gatson was honored at Benedict College's 4th annual Step in Her Footsteps luncheon.
Judi Gatson was honored at Benedict College's 4th annual Step in Her Footsteps luncheon.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College honored WIS anchor Judi Gatson at their 4th annual In Her Footstep Sheroes of Storytelling luncheon.

Gatson was one of four honorees which included Darci Strickland, Cynthia Pryor Hardy, and Tenikka Smith Hughes.

The honorees were highlighted due to the way they help people understand the world around them.

