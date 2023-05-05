American Airlines restarts nonstop flight at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Airlines (AA) restarts a nonstop flight between Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) and New York City.

According to the airline, it’s also restarting its nonstop Miami flight on June 3 followed by a new nonstop flight to Chicago that starts on July 6.

After the Chicago flight starts, AA will provide a total of seven nonstop destinations at CAE:

• Charlotte, N.C.

• Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

• Miami, Fla. - Restarting June 3, 2023

• New York City, N.Y. - Restarting May 5, 2023

• Philadelphia, Pa.

• Washington, DC (Reagan National)

• Chicago, Il. – Starting July 6, 2023

