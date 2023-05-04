SkyView
Weapons manufacturer announces expansion after county council reverses decision on tax incentive

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The saga between Richland County and a global weapons manufacturer continued this week, with council members reversing their decision to refuse a tax deal with the globally recognized company.

In a county council meeting on Tuesday, several elected officials said a national gun debate overshadowed talks of an economic expansion with FN America, LLC, a long-standing weapons manufacturer in Columbia.

Someone familiar with the business told WIS that over 80% of FN’s production goes toward defense manufacturing. The work includes but is not limited to a $50 million contract with the U.S. Army, awarded in 2022.

Two individuals noted that FN supplies long rifles to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Earlier this year, FN request a tax incentive in exchange for a $16.5 million investment towards 100 manufacturing jobs at their facility on Old Clemson Road.

The U.S. subsidiary of FN Herstal, S.A., based in Belgium, first opened its Columbia-based facility in 1981. This was to produce the M240 medium machine gun under contract to the U.S. Army.

On April 18, after two hotly contested readings for a tax incentive, Richland County denied FN America’s request in a 5-to-5 vote. Some council members cited concern over using tax subsidies on a firearms manufacturer amid frequent mass shootings and gun violence.

Come April 26, FN announced plans to open a second factory in The Upstate, promising a $33 million investment with 176 new jobs by 2025. This was after a third reading by Pickens County Council

This Tuesday, Richland County Council revisited the proposed item on a technicality. The topic of FN was not on the agenda nor was every council member briefed ahead of time.

“From a personal and moral perspective, I think there are too many guns and too few regulations. However, what’s before me now is an economic development matter. I believe making economic development decisions solely on one’s moral perspective can be very problematic, dangerous, and lead us down a slippery slope,” said Councilman Paul Livingston during the meeting.

Three council members who originally voted no on the tax incentive surprised proponents with a change of heart, citing business over politics. The motion was passed in an 8-2 vote with one abstaining.

Jason Branham, Derrek Pugh, Paul Livingston, Don Weaver, Gretchen Barron, Overture Walker, Cheryl English, and Chakisse Newton voted yes. Yvonda McBride and Allison Terracio voted no.

“While my colleagues understand the importance of curbing gun violence, they also realize that economic development projects are not the appropriate venue for litigating cultural wedge issues,” said Chair Overture Walker to WIS

Less than 24 hours after the tax incentive was granted, FN announced revised plans for expansion in Richland County. Now, the company is prepared to invest $18 million towards a 40,000-square-foot warehouse expansion by the first half of 2024.

The investment is expected to deliver approximately 102 new jobs with an average pay of $25 per hour. Those interested in working for FN are encouraged to click here.

In a statement from Gov. Henry McMaster, he said:

“We are pleased to see such a valued partner of South Carolina’s business community continue to expand in our state. This... will greatly benefit the people of Richland County, and we look forward to FN America’s continued success in South Carolina for years to come.”

