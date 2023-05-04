SkyView
Watch Live: Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Signing for Education Scholarships Bill

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by members of the General Assembly and other state leaders for a bill signing of S.39, Education Scholarships at 10:30 AM.

