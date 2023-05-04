Two Midlands police officers inducted into South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Midlands police officers were inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

Cayce Officer Roy A. “Drew” Barr, Jr. died while responding to a domestic disturbance call on April 24, 2022 and Columbia Officer Tyrell A. Owens-Riley passed away during a fitness assessment on September 24, 2022.

The other officers inducted were Town Marshal Tobias R. Penninger from York County along with Deputy First Class John W. Berry, III (Spartanburg) and Deputy First Class Austin D. Aldrige, both from Spartanburg.

“Of the officers inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2022, three were shot and killed in the line of duty, one died from complications from COVID-19, and one died from a medial emergency during a training exercise,” the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said (SCDPS).

SCDPS added one of the inductees is “historical” and dates back to 1918.

“This ceremony marks a time where we can come together with the families and departments of our fallen officers and remember them for the heroes they are,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “As we formally induct each of these officers into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame, we are reminded of their selfless dedication and their courage in the face of danger. I am humbled by their honor and their sacrifice.”

There are a total of 423 officers honored in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room.

