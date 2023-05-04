SkyView
Sumter woman arrested, accused of neglecting dogs

Several of the dogs appeared to have been without food and water for some time, authorities reported.
Authorities arrested and charged 40-year-old Latisha Rashione Todd after finding several...
Authorities arrested and charged 40-year-old Latisha Rashione Todd after finding several neglected dogs and the carcass of another on her property.(Sumter Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) arrested and charged a woman after finding several neglected dogs and the carcass of another on her property.

Police said they, alongside Animal Control officers, found the carcass of a dog outdoors inside a portable carrier and seven living dogs inside and outside of the home while responding to reported concerns.

Several of the dogs appeared to have been without food and water for some time, authorities reported.

Police said to have obtained a warrant to seize the dogs for their well-being.

Authorities arrested and charged 40-year-old Latisha Rashione Todd Tuesday with two counts of misdemeanor-level ill-treatment of animals and a felony-level ill-treatment of animals. Todd was booked into a local detention center.

Police said Todd signed over ownership of the surviving dogs which are now in the custody of Sumter County Animal Control.

The investigation is continuing, according to authorities.

