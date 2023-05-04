SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter County man sentenced to 18 years for killing retired art teacher

Zamal Rivera, 43 of Wedgefield, pled to Felony Driving Under the Influence resulting in Death...
Zamal Rivera, 43 of Wedgefield, pled to Felony Driving Under the Influence resulting in Death after he was arrested and charged in the death of 71-year-old John Scott.(First Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man has been sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment after being arrested for killing a retired school teacher.

Zamal Rivera, 43, of Wedgefield pled to felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

Investigators say on March 15, 2018, Rivera hit 71-year-old John Scott head-on while driving in the opposite direction on US-178.

Five hours after the incident law enforcement tested Rivera’s blood alcohol level which came back as above the legal limit at .092.

He was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016.

The victim, John Scott was an art teacher for the Dorchester County Schools for nearly 31 years before his retirement.

Scott also was known for designing a logo for the first St. George Grits Festival in Dorchester County.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial...
Newberry High School threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles
Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

Bond revoked for Ty'Quan Kelly
Man back behind bars after Meadowlake Park shooting
The Florence County Sheriff's Office released body cam video of a murder suspect's arrest at...
Sheriff’s office releases body cam video of N.C. murder suspect arrest in Florence
Carolina Squat
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina governor’s desk
Authorities arrested and charged 40-year-old Latisha Rashione Todd after finding several...
Sumter woman arrested, accused of neglecting dogs