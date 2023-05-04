SkyView
Sumter County Council reschedules community tour of F.J. DaLaine Elementary

The school, property of the district, closed in 2018 as part of a consolidation.
F.J. DeLaine Elementary School
F.J. DeLaine Elementary School(WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Council has rescheduled a community tour of the closed F.J. DeLaine Elementary School.

Officials said the tour has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 9, at 5355 Cane Savannah Road, in Wedgefield.

The walkthrough will begin at 5 p.m., with Superintendent Dr. William Wright, Jr. leading the tour.

The school, property of the district, closed in 2018 as part of a consolidation.

Sumter County Council reschedules community tour of F.J. DeLaine Elementary School to Tuesday,...
Sumter County Council reschedules community tour of F.J. DeLaine Elementary School to Tuesday, May 9.(Sumter County Council)

