Sumter County Council reschedules community tour of F.J. DaLaine Elementary

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Council has rescheduled a community tour of the closed F.J. DeLaine Elementary School.

Officials said the tour has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 9, at 5355 Cane Savannah Road, in Wedgefield.

The walkthrough will begin at 5 p.m., with Superintendent Dr. William Wright, Jr. leading the tour.

The school, property of the district, closed in 2018 as part of a consolidation.

