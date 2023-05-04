SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina to receive $2.2 million from $141 million TurboTax settlement

More than 72,000 South Carolinians will be receiving a check.
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state will receive a check from a settlement involving TurboTax's parent company.(MGN | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced some South Carolina residents will receive a portion of $2.2 million given to the state through a $141 million TurboTax settlement.

Wilson said more than 72,000 South Carolinian taxpayers will be receiving a check due to being tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free services.

He added eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement and checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

“No one likes to fill out their tax returns, but it’s a low blow to trick people into paying to file when they could have done it for free,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Our office will continue to protect the people of South Carolina from being taken advantage of.”

To be eligible, you have had to file federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but you were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30. For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial...
Newberry High School threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms
Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles
Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles

Latest News

Bond revoked for Ty'Quan Kelly
Man back behind bars after Meadowlake Park shooting
McMaster
Watch Live: Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Signing for Education Scholarships Bill
Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Signing for Education Scholarships Bill
Cayce Officer Roy A. “Drew” Barr, Jr. and Columbia Officer Tyrell A. Owens-Riley were inducted...
Two Midlands police officers inducted into South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame