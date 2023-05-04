South Carolina to receive $2.2 million from $141 million TurboTax settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced some South Carolina residents will receive a portion of $2.2 million given to the state through a $141 million TurboTax settlement.

Wilson said more than 72,000 South Carolinian taxpayers will be receiving a check due to being tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free services.

He added eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement and checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

“No one likes to fill out their tax returns, but it’s a low blow to trick people into paying to file when they could have done it for free,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Our office will continue to protect the people of South Carolina from being taken advantage of.”

To be eligible, you have had to file federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but you were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30. For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

