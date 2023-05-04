SkyView
Smoke billows across Columbia from controlled burn on Fort Jackson

Fort Jackson is conducting a prescribed burn on Thursday.
Fort Jackson is conducting a prescribed burn on Thursday.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson’s forestry commission was conducting a prescribed burn on Fort Jackson Thursday afternoon that sent plumes of smoke into the Northeast Richland County sky.

The military instillation said it’s taking place in Training Area 17AB between Woods and Dixie Roads.

Plumes of smoke were seen near Clemson Road and Interstate 20 in Northeast Richland County.

SCFC said the burn is 212 acres and is being conducted to reduce hazards.

You can find out more about prescribed burns on SCFC’s website.

