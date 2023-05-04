SkyView
Soda City Live: Taste of Black Columbia presents Jenuinely Infused

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re almost a week away from the Black Expo and Taste of Black Columbia.

WIS is continuing to highlight Black South Carolina restaurants.

Chef and business owner of Jenuinely Infused, Jennie Huffman joined us in the Soda City Live Kitchen.

