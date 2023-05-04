Soda City Live: RIP Medical Debt campaign 2023 kickoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every day, 79,000,000 Americans choose between paying their medical bills and basic needs like food and shelter.

And in South Carolina, 22 percent of those living here have medical debt in collections.

Scott Crawford from RIP Medical Debt, an organization that works to wipe out debt for South Carolinians joined us in the Soda City studio.

The 2023 campaign is getting ready to kick off.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.