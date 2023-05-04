Soda City Live: 52 Windows - an evening of art to benefit MIRCI

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re just a couple of weeks away from one of Columbia’s most elegant art shows.

52 Windows will be happening on May 18.

The annual fundraiser for Mirci showcases multiple works by 10 exceptional and diverse South Carolina artists and one work each by 15 additional artists.

And this year, the event will be raising money for Mirci--the mental illness recovery center in Columbia.

Kathryn Erving, Assistant Coordinator from Mirci, and Julie Ann Avin, the Chief Executive Officer at MIRCI came into the Soda City studio to share details about the art show.

