Richland Two to establish criteria for the superintendent search in special board meeting

Richland District Two
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The search continues for a new superintendent of Richland School District Two.

The Board of Trustees announced a special called board meeting on Thursday to establish criteria for the Superintendent search.

The meeting will be held on Monday, May 8 at 4:30 p.m., in the boardroom at R2i2 located at 763 Fashion Drive.

An executive session will follow to meet with consultants to establish criteria for the Superintendent search, school officials announced.

For those unable to attend, the meeting will also be streamed live at www.richland2.org/livestream.

The district has been operating with interim Superintendent, Nancy Gregory.

Gregory was appointed by the board after former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis’ resigned in January.

Davis held the position from 2017 until his resignation, although his contract was set to in 2026.

The Richland Two school board and Davis mutually agreed to separate its contractual agreement. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimous.

On Monday, the district announced they had taken another step in the search for a permanent superintendent to succeed Gregory.

The district is using McPherson & Jacobson LLC, a search firm, to help with finding a new superintendent by July 1.

The agenda for the upcoming meeting can be found here.

