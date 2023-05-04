SkyView
Richland County deputies search for suspect in Northeast Columbia

Deputies are tracking a suspect with K9s in the Northeast Columbia area, according to Richland...
Deputies are tracking a suspect with K9s in the Northeast Columbia area, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSD).(WSAW)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies were tracking a suspect with K9s in the Northeast Columbia area after a driver fled a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSD).

RCSD was searching in the area of Killian and Farrow roads, not far from Interstate 77.

While conducting the traffic stop, deputies determined the vehicle was stolen.

During the search, a helicopter could also be seen circling the sky.

A witness told WIS he counted as many as nine deputies at one point.

Deputies said the search was later called off; however, the suspect has not yet been located.

