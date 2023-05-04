Richland County deputies search for suspect in Blythewood area

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are tracking a suspect with K9s in the Blythewood area, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSD).

RCSD is searching in the area of Killian and Farrow roads, not far from Interstate 77. A helicopter can also be seen circling the sky.

A witness told WIS he counted as many as nine deputies at one point.

A spokesperson for RCSD said it was “likely related to a traffic stop.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

