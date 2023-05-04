SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County deputies search for suspect in Blythewood area

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are tracking a suspect with K9s in the Blythewood area, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSD).

RCSD is searching in the area of Killian and Farrow roads, not far from Interstate 77. A helicopter can also be seen circling the sky.

A witness told WIS he counted as many as nine deputies at one point.

A spokesperson for RCSD said it was “likely related to a traffic stop.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial...
Newberry High School threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles
Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

Bond revoked for Ty'Quan Kelly
Man back behind bars after Meadowlake Park shooting
Carolina Squat
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina governor’s desk
Authorities arrested and charged 40-year-old Latisha Rashione Todd after finding several...
Sumter woman arrested, accused of neglecting dogs
Man hut underway in Richland County