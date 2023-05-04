Police: Man arrested after 2 dogs, drugs, dog fighting equipment, and cash found at Sumter home

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports a man is in custody after drugs, dogs, and equipment possibly tied to illegal dogfighting and thousands of dollars in cash were found at his home.

Officers say during a search of 21-year-old Patrick Taevon Williams’s home on May 1, detectives found equipment typically used in dogfighting, two pit bulls, one which appeared to be neglected and had scarring consistent with dogfighting, 46 grams of crack cocaine with a value of around $9,200, 20 grams of cocaine valued at $4,000, and $10,000 in cash.

Detectives say they also found evidence of manufacturing crack cocaine. Williams was booked at the local detention center, officers say the investigation is ongoing.

