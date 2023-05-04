Lanes cleared after two-car collision in the Town of Lexington

TOWN OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers say lanes have been cleared after a collision blocked traffic in the Town of Lexington.

Crash slowed traffic in Lexington. (Lexington Police Department)

The Lexington Police Department reports inbound lanes in the 1100 block were reduced to one lane due to a two-car collision.

First responders were on the scene and are working to clear the roadway say officials.

