Lanes cleared after two-car collision in the Town of Lexington

Crash slowed traffic in Lexington
Crash slowed traffic in Lexington
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOWN OF LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers say lanes have been cleared after a collision blocked traffic in the Town of Lexington.

Crash slowed traffic in Lexington.
Crash slowed traffic in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department reports inbound lanes in the 1100 block were reduced to one lane due to a two-car collision.

First responders were on the scene and are working to clear the roadway say officials.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

