One dead after a car overturned in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers say one person is dead after a collision in Lexington County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Corporal Tyler Tidwell said on May 3, around 5:45 p.m., a 2006 GMC Envoy was traveling east on Muddy Springs Road and then ran off the right side of the street, striking a ditch and overturning.

The driver of the vehicle died after the collision according to Tidwell. The SCHP is conducting a further investigation into the collision.

