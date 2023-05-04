SkyView
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions

By Nick Neville
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted by a Colleton County jury on March 2 of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul, are asking a judge to allow them to access more of his funds to help fund an appeal of those convictions.

Murdaugh defense attorney Jim Griffin made his argument before Judge Daniel Hall at the Lexington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Griffin argued the attorneys need an additional $160,000 in legal fees to fund appeals.

The money is currently in the hands of receivers who took hold of Murdaugh’s assets in 2021. The money was set up to be distributed among the various victims of his alleged financial crimes at a later date.

Defense attorneys argue money in his retirement funds are untainted, and Murdaugh has a Sixth Amendment right to legal counsel of his choosing on appeal.

Attorneys for the receivers argue there is no legal precedent the Sixth Amendment applies to appeal cases.

Attorney John T. Lay argued awarding the money to the convicted killer goes against the purpose of the receivership, and gives him preference over other victims who will make claims for the funds.

Eric Bland, who represented the family of Gloria Satterfield, the late Murdaugh housekeeper, agreed.

He said it would put Murdaugh “at the front of the line” when he has already admitted to stealing more than $8 million from clients during his double murder trial.

It would essentially reward him for living off stolen client money, he argued.

Hall said he would make a decision on the matter by May 12.

This story will be updated.

