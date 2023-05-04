SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH LIVE: Midtown mass shooting suspect in custody, officials say

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 24-year-old man who was wanted in connection to the deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and is in custody, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

The U.S. Marshals office and Cobb County Police said the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, was in custody as of 8 p.m. They plan to hold a joint press conference shortly.

The shooting happened just after noon in the waiting room of a medical building at 1100 West Peachtree Street a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital, officials said.

Atlanta Police officers said a vehicle was carjacked from 14th Street and Williams Street, not long after the shooting and was since recovered by law enforcement in Cobb County. The car the suspect allegedly stole was found near The Battery, officials added.

Return to www.AtlantaNewsFirst.com for updates and to watch the press conference.

FULL COVERAGE OF MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:

This is an active investigation. Don’t forget to download our Atlanta News First app for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial...
Newberry High School threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms
Richland County authorities are calling for a teenager arrested after a mass shooting to be put...
Authorities call for teen arrested after Richland County park mass shooting to be put back in jail
Lexington’s Town Council has taken initial steps to approve a destination resort community on...
$733 million investment to bring 400 new jobs to the Town of Lexington
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price

Latest News

The family of Mallory Beach is suing the Parker’s Corporation in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Parker’s Corporation denies liability in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Bill would repeal certificate of need
Bill would repeal certificate of need
Company files motion in Mallory Beach lawsuit
Company files motion in Mallory Beach lawsuit