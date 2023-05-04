SkyView
Growing corn and sunflowers with a “secret sauce”

We’re making a special concoction that will help your seeds grow.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -It’s such a perfect day to work in your garden. Today, we’re focusing on two types of seeds that will add height and color to your garden - corn and sunflower seeds.

Sal Sharpe is the owner of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed. She’s sharing her expert advice on how to plant the seeds. And we’re making a special concoction that will help your seeds grow.

Here’s how Sal makes her “secret sauce” fertilizer:

  • Place veggie scraps, grass clippings, and weeds in a five-gallon bucket.
  • Add one teaspoon of sugar and ¼ a can of beer.
  • Fill with water.
  • Let it sit for three days and then water your plants with it.
  • Be careful not to overwater. Just repeat once a week. Only water the first two inches of soil.

You can find more gardening information here.

