Growing corn and sunflowers with a “secret sauce”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -It’s such a perfect day to work in your garden. Today, we’re focusing on two types of seeds that will add height and color to your garden - corn and sunflower seeds.

Sal Sharpe is the owner of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed. She’s sharing her expert advice on how to plant the seeds. And we’re making a special concoction that will help your seeds grow.

Here’s how Sal makes her “secret sauce” fertilizer:

Place veggie scraps, grass clippings, and weeds in a five-gallon bucket.

Add one teaspoon of sugar and ¼ a can of beer.

Fill with water.

Let it sit for three days and then water your plants with it.

Be careful not to overwater. Just repeat once a week. Only water the first two inches of soil.

