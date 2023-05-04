FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our dry stretch is leading to Saturday showers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today will remain mostly sunny with highs to the mid-70s, following a cold morning for May!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Early morning lows are ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 40s for our Thursday.

Temperatures will stay below average again today, with highs in mid-70s.

Clouds increase for our Friday as winds switch up out of the south.

Scattered showers look to be around for the Midlands into Saturday, following increasing Friday clouds with a stray evening shower.

A stray shower could linger into Sunday, but the day should be on the drier side with highs trending to the low 80s!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning! Mainly sunny skies will remain in place all the way through our Thursday as high pressure holds up for us.

We warm up slightly for today and Friday afternoon with highs back into the mid and upper 70s, after morning lows averaging close to 40 degrees!

We get back to scattered showers into Saturday morning, following increasing Friday clouds with a stray evening shower there.

Some spotty showers could linger into Sunday, but the day should be mostly dry with highs trending to the lower 80s.

A few p.m. t-storms are possible with highs increasing to the mid-80s on Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs back to the mid-70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds into the day with a stray shower possible into the evening. Highs to the upper 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers with a few breaks of sun here and there. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Limited sun peeking through clouds with highs in the lower 80s. A few lingering showers remain possible.

Monday: A few p.m. t-storms are possible with highs increasing to the mid-80s.

