FIRST ALERT-Rain will arrive late Friday and continue on and off through the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clouds will increase during the day Friday, with rain arriving late

Expect rain to greet you Saturday morning and taper off in the early afternoon. Highs will settle in the upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy and dry to start your Sunday, with a few late day showers

Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s, near 90 this week.



FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

We will start the day in the 40 again Friday morning. Clouds will increase during the day and a few showers will develop in the evening. Those showers will continue overnight and into Saturday morning. Rain will continue on and off until the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s.

Some spotty showers could linger into Sunday, but the day should be mostly dry with highs trending to the lower 80s.

A few p.m. t-storms are possible with highs increasing to the mid-80s on Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds into the day with a stray shower possible into the evening. Rain Chance 40 % Highs to the upper 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers (60%) with a few breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Limited sun peeking through clouds with highs in the lower 80s. A few showers (30% chance) will redevelop in the afternoon

Monday: A few p.m. t-storms are possible with highs increasing to the mid-80s.

