Family member charged with murder after Greenville teen shot in head

The coroner's office says a 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Nicholtown community of Greenville
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Greenville on Wednesday night.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Tyjevious Kamaruri Nasir Jones was shot in the head at his home on Dime Street around 10:45 p.m.

Officers said following the shooting, Tycorje’ Nicquavious Malique Jones was taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police confirmed the suspect and victim are related. According to arrest warrants, Tycorje’ Jones admitted to shooting Tyjevious.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

