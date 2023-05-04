SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

DHEC higlights air quality during National Air Quality Awareness week

dhec
dhec(WIS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is highlighting that May 1-5 is National Air Quality Awareness Week.

Officials say South Carolina currently meets all National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for all six principal pollutants: particulate matter, ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and lead.

“Not only does South Carolina have clean air, but our state’s air quality has been improving over the years,” said Rhonda Thompson, director of DHEC’s Bureau of Air Quality. “This is in large part due to the support we receive from local air quality coalitions, industries, schools, local governments and other stakeholders for continually wanting to improve South Carolina’s clean air.”

“Another important focus of National Air Quality Awareness Week is to remind that public that there are several actions we all can incorporate into our daily routines to help protect our air,” said Thompson, who also serves as secretary/treasurer of the Association of Air Pollution Control Agencies.

Efforts to help keep the air clean include:

  • Using electric-powered lawn equipment. Gasoline-powered lawn equipment emits airborne pollutants. According to the California Air Resources Board, one hour of mowing generates the same pollution as driving a car for 300 miles.
  • Maintaining your vehicle. A well-maintained vehicle can reduce harmful emissions and improve vehicle performance and fuel economy.
  • Combining trips and errands and shopping local. With a little planning, you can lower your vehicle miles traveled, save time and money and reduce emissions.
  • Parking instead of waiting in line at drive-throughs to reduce idling time. Idling wastes gas, emits harmful emissions and can have a negative effect on the life of your engine.
  • Knowing the Air Quality Forecast and planning your activities accordingly. Air pollutants such as ground-level ozone and particulate pollution can cause breathing problems such as triggering asthma attacks, reduced lung function and shortness of breath.
  • Allowing employees to telecommute or work a flex schedule if possible, as this reduces the number of vehicles on the road.

Historic and current air quality data collected by DHEC is available at AirNow.gov.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial...
Newberry High School threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles
Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

Stop the Bleed training will be available through Prisma Health.
Prisma Health offering free “stop the bleed” trainings
New DHEC food grade QR code
New QR codes make it easier to view restaurant inspection reports in South Carolina
State health officials are making it easier to access restaurant inspection histories.
S.C. food grades only a scan away for patrons
Workplace eye awareness month
Health U: March is Workplace Eye Wellness Month