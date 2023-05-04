SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Detroit school closes for cleaning after child’s death, spike in illnesses

The Garvey Academy “has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms including...
The Garvey Academy “has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms including student fevers, and vomiting, namely at the early grade levels,” said the school district in a statement.(Source: WXYZ via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit elementary school has closed for the rest of the week for a deep cleaning amid a spike in flu-like illnesses, officials said Wednesday.

One of the students who fell sick, a kindergartner, died last week, according to school and health officials, though no cause had yet been determined for the death or the illnesses.

Dr. Claudia Richardson, medical director for the Detroit Health Department, said in a statement that the agency is working with the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services “to assess an apparent increase in illnesses amongst students at Marcus Garvey Academy.”

Garvey Academy has been closed until Monday for the cleaning.

An earlier statement from the health department said illnesses also occurred at a second school, but the department later corrected that to say illnesses occurred only at Garvey.

The Garvey Academy “has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms including student fevers, and vomiting, namely at the early grade levels,” the district said in a statement.

Parents and caregivers of children ages 4-7 were advised to monitor them for symptoms and seek medical care promptly in case of fever, headache, lethargy, nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain, the health department said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial...
Newberry High School threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms
Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles
Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles

Latest News

Bond revoked for Ty'Quan Kelly
Man back behind bars after Meadowlake Park shooting
From left, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn.,...
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
May the Fourth be with you!
Celebrating Star Wars Day