The COMET announces express service changes for two Midlands routes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) announced that in early May, two routes will be reduced or shut down completely.

Officials say starting May 7, service changes to routes 93x and 44x will be implemented.

Route 93x, an express route from Newberry, will be discontinued as it is now due to low ridership says COMET administration.

A press release read local leaders have agreed there is a potential benefit of public transportation for Newberry residents, but that more work was needed to develop a route that would convenient for everyone.

COMET administration says there is a plan to create a workgroup regarding a redesigned route between Columbia and Newberry and come back with a proposal to fund and promote ridership.

COMET administration also says route 44x, an express route from Sumter, will reduce service and eliminate the first full trip (inbound & outbound) occurring at 5 a.m. outbound from COMET Central and 6:30 a.m. inbound from Sumter.

Officials said the 5:15 p.m. outbound from COMET Central and 7:15 p.m. inbound from Sumter will also be shutting down. The route will now only operate 2 round trips per day.

These are the 6 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. outbound from COMET Central and 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. inbound from Sumter.

