Columbia-Richland Fire Department announces summer Youth Academy

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) announced 2022 summer Youth Academy.
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) announced 2022 summer Youth Academy.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) announced its summer Youth Academy in partnership with the Columbia Urban League.

The program runs July 10-21 for area students ages 14 to 19.

According to CRFD, participants get an inside look at their fire department while also learning valuable, lifesaving skills.

“Last year this program provided great exposure for our youth on the inner workings of the fire department that serves their communities,” Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said , “Our goal with the program is to not only give participants an inspiring two week experience but also hopefully enhance their desires to pursue careers in the fire service.”

Jenkins said participants will report to CRFD for about four hours each weekday.

Teens interested in attending the academy and community members who wish to help out should contact the Columbia Urban League by calling 803-799-8150 and speaking with Jerry Screen Jr. or Regina LaBrew by July 3.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

