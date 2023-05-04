SkyView
Bond denied for Sumter County man in connection to home shooting

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The bond is denied for a wanted Sumter County man in connection to a home shooting in April.

Deputies said 36-year-old Brian Michael Butler is accused of shooting a gun into a home on Zachary Road on April 15.

According to officials and a witness, Butler fired a shotgun shot into the victim’s home.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Butler was arrested Wednesday night and is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center

