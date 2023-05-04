Bond denied for Sumter County man in connection to home shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The bond is denied for a wanted Sumter County man in connection to a home shooting in April.

Deputies said 36-year-old Brian Michael Butler is accused of shooting a gun into a home on Zachary Road on April 15.

According to officials and a witness, Butler fired a shotgun shot into the victim’s home.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Butler was arrested Wednesday night and is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.