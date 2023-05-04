Bishopville Police Department searching for missing man

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) -The Bishopville Police Department is searching for a 64-year-old man last seen on Sunday.

Police say Willis “Benji” Jerome Frierson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 179 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Frierson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bishopville Police Department at 803-484-5309 or 911.

