SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bishopville Police Department searching for missing man

Willis “Benji” Jerome Frierson was last seen on Sunday, April 30
Willis “Benji” Jerome Frierson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 179 pounds.
Willis “Benji” Jerome Frierson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 179 pounds.(Bishopville Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) -The Bishopville Police Department is searching for a 64-year-old man last seen on Sunday.

Police say Willis “Benji” Jerome Frierson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 179 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Frierson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bishopville Police Department at 803-484-5309 or 911.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial...
Newberry High School threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms
Richland County authorities are calling for a teenager arrested after a mass shooting to be put...
Authorities call for teen arrested after Richland County park mass shooting to be put back in jail
Lexington’s Town Council has taken initial steps to approve a destination resort community on...
$733 million investment to bring 400 new jobs to the Town of Lexington
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price

Latest News

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
The family of Mallory Beach is suing the Parker’s Corporation in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Parker’s Corporation denies liability in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting a Atlanta medical building as 24-year-old...
WATCH LIVE: Midtown mass shooting suspect in custody, officials say
Bill would repeal certificate of need
Bill would repeal certificate of need
Company files motion in Mallory Beach lawsuit
Company files motion in Mallory Beach lawsuit