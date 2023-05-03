SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WestRock to shut down North Charleston paper mill

The company that operates the paper mill in North Charleston has announced it will permanently shut down that plant
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The company that operates the paper mill in North Charleston has announced it will permanently shut down that plant.

WestRock Company says it will cease operations at the Virginia Avenue plant, which employs approximately 500 people, on Aug. 31.

“WestRock and its predecessor companies have had a long history in the region operating the North Charleston mill, and the contributions of the team members over the years have been greatly appreciated,” WestRock CEO David B. Sewell said. “The decision to close a facility and impact the lives of our team members is never easy, and we are committed to assisting our North Charleston team with exploring roles at other WestRock locations and outplacement assistance.”

In a news release, the company cited high operating costs and the need for significant capital investment as the determining factors in the decision to close the mill.

The plant produces containerboard, uncoated kraft paper, and unbleached saturating kraft paper, with a combined annual capacity of 550,000 tons.

Containerboard and uncoated kraft currently produced at the mill will be manufactured at other WestRock facilities. The Company intends to exit the unbleached saturating kraft paper business when the mill shutdown is completed.

The roughly 500 employees will receive severance and outplacement assistance in accordance with WestRock policy and labor union agreements, the release states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Lexington’s Town Council has taken initial steps to approve a destination resort community on...
$733 million investment to bring 400 new jobs to the Town of Lexington
Richland County authorities are calling for a teenager arrested after a mass shooting to be put...
Authorities call for teen arrested after Richland County park mass shooting to be put back in jail
Lexington County woman convicted of murder and armed robbery, sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Lexington County Woman convicted of 2018 murder and armed robbery
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price