Upstate boy granted wish inspires coffee flavor to raise money for Make-A-Wish

Hero's Choice coffee
Hero's Choice coffee(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Make-A-Wish South Carolina announced they are teaming up with OneNation Coffee to raise money with a new coffee flavor inspired by an Upstate boy.

Officials said starting on May 1, 2023, OneNation Coffee will start selling “Hero’s Choice,” a limited-edition small-batch blend inspired by Bennett Gulyas, an Upstate 6-year-old battling Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, who had his wish to become a police officer granted last year.

“We’re very excited about this new partnership with OneNation Coffee,” said Misty Farmer, President and CEO for Make-A-Wish South Carolina. “Their core mission is deeply personal, and community driven and so they understand the true value that every individual and every purchase can make towards our goal. We are very grateful to have their support in granting wishes. Together, we’ll reduce trauma and stress for critically ill children and replace it with hope and joy. In turn, that will help produce better health outcomes for those children. OneNation Coffee is making a huge difference through this campaign.”

According to officials, 50% of the proceeds from each 12 oz bag sold will go to Make-A-Wish South Carolina.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to work with Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes to critically ill children,” stated John Richards, Owner of OneNation Coffee. “As a father of three kids, I believe it is the right thing to do. When we learned how great the need, we knew we wanted to get involved. A warm cup of coffee can provide a sense of comfort to help get a family through a tough night or a nurse get through a long shift. Partnering with like-minded organizations like Make-A-Wish, we work together to meet a greater need. We want to do what we can to grant more wishes like Bennett’s, one cup of coffee at a time!”

Bags of Hero’s Choice can be purchased on OnNation Coffee’s website.

