Troop Appreciation Foundation Fishing Derby

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United For Veterans is partnering with the Troop Appreciation Foundation for the Annual Fishing Derby on June 22, 50 to 60 Wounded Warriors from all branches of the military will descend on Lake Murray.

The Soldiers will be treated to a day of guided striped bass fishing on Lake Murray. Twenty local fishermen will take the Soldiers out for a morning of guided striped bass fishing 40 shoreline volunteers will make ready an afternoon of picture taking, lunch and prize giveaways.

Most of the Soldiers participating are from South Carolina, however, a small percentage is from North Carolina and Georgia.

The Foundation’s primary purpose is to recognize and thank military personnel for their service to country.

The event takes place annually at the Lake Murray Sailing Club. Catered breakfast & lunch is provided to all Soldiers, volunteers, and guests.

Last year 225 fish were caught, filleted, and bagged for Soldiers to take home.

The Soldiers described time on the water fishing as “water therapy.”

The Fishing Derby is free for the Soldiers.

More information about the event can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.