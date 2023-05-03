SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Troop Appreciation Foundation Fishing Derby

50 to 60 Wounded Warriors from all branches of the military will descend on Lake Murray for an annual Fishing Derby that began in 2012.
By Steven Fulton and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United For Veterans is partnering with the Troop Appreciation Foundation for the Annual Fishing Derby on June 22, 50 to 60 Wounded Warriors from all branches of the military will descend on Lake Murray.

The Soldiers will be treated to a day of guided striped bass fishing on Lake Murray. Twenty local fishermen will take the Soldiers out for a morning of guided striped bass fishing 40 shoreline volunteers will make ready an afternoon of picture taking, lunch and prize giveaways.

Most of the Soldiers participating are from South Carolina, however, a small percentage is from North Carolina and Georgia.

The Foundation’s primary purpose is to recognize and thank military personnel for their service to country.

The event takes place annually at the Lake Murray Sailing Club. Catered breakfast & lunch is provided to all Soldiers, volunteers, and guests.

Last year 225 fish were caught, filleted, and bagged for Soldiers to take home.

The Soldiers described time on the water fishing as “water therapy.”

The Fishing Derby is free for the Soldiers.

More information about the event can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial...
Newberry High School threatens to remove toilet paper from restrooms
Richland County authorities are calling for a teenager arrested after a mass shooting to be put...
Authorities call for teen arrested after Richland County park mass shooting to be put back in jail
Lexington’s Town Council has taken initial steps to approve a destination resort community on...
$733 million investment to bring 400 new jobs to the Town of Lexington
Law enforcement is currently looking for convicted murderer Jeriod Price after an SC Supreme...
RCSD estimates $10,800 worth of manpower and counting spent to catch Jeriod Price

Latest News

Dedicated Senior Medical Center logo
Dedicated Senior Medical Center comes to South Carolina
Jonas Brothers announce tour stop in Columbia
Jonas Brothers announce tour stop in Columbia
Midlands Gives Day
Midlands Gives Day
Wounded veteran in Lexington receives new house from Helping a Hero.
Wounded veteran in Lexington receives new house from Helping a Hero