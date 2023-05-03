Three Hand Middle School students taken to hospital after consuming suspected edibles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three Hand Middle School students are in the hospital after consuming what police believe were edibles.

Police said two students were taken to a local hospital by EMS while one was taken by a parent.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced Wednesday they have collected an item for lab testing and will gather more information from the students.

The students did not experience life-threatening symptoms, police stated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CPD at (803) 545-3500.

#ColumbiaPDSC is investigating the consumption of suspected edibles by 3 Hand Middle students. 2 students were taken to a local hospital by EMS, & 1 was taken to a hospital by a parent. At this time, we are told the students did not experience life-threatening symptoms (1/2) — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 3, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.